East Antrim blooms in floral competiton

East Antrim has some of the best gardening talent in Northern Ireland and that’s official.

Larne came second in the Town category and Whitehead was second in the Small Town category of the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards.

Whitehead scooped the Community Rail Halt category with Greenisland Rail Halt in second place.

There was further success in Whitehead for Bill Pollock, of Brighter Whitehead, who won the Community Champion Award.

Mr. Pollock won the award in recognition of the “lasting and positive difference he has made to his local area by embracing the Ulster in Bloom ethos”.

This is the 38th year of the annual horticultural competition which “celebrates Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent and their beautiful plant and floral displays”.

Speaking at the awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “Congratulations to all the Translink Ulster in Bloom champions. As we approach the 40th anniversary year, it’s wonderful to see the competition’s continued appeal with 156 entries covering all 11 council areas.

“Like Translink, Ulster in Bloom connects people in local communities right across Northern Ireland and aims to make local villages, towns and cities more attractive places to live and visit, boosting civic pride.

“Both are committed to supporting a more sustainable and prosperous society that respects the local environment.

“We look forward to welcoming all our champions back to defend their titles when we launch the 2017 competition during Bus and Train Week, June 5-11.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA).

Alderman Freda Donnelly, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “Translink Ulster in Bloom helps us all to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region.”