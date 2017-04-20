Vehicle marking day at Larne Market Yard

Farmers in the Larne area have been urged to play their part in an important PSNI crime prevention initiative running across the East Antrim area.

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership Chair, Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “As part of the recently launched Northern Ireland-wide Rural Crime Partnership the PSNI is holding a trailer security marking event next month.

“It takes place in Larne’s Market Yard on May 4 – from 10am to 3pm - and will allow local farmers to bring their trailer or farm vehicle for marking, so as to make it much more difficult for thieves to either trade or otherwise profit from their crime.”

The Rural Crime Partnership represents a number of organisation including the Ulster Farmers Union with the Department of Justice spearheading the scheme by encouraging people to also report any rural crimes or suspicions to Crimestoppers.

Anyone who wishes to have their farm vehicles security marked should contact PSNI Constable Laura Barrett on 07500904397 to book an appointment in advance.

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership is one of 11 PCSPs in Northern Ireland working to help make communities safer and ensure that the voices of local people are heard on policing and community safety issues.

The aim of the PCSP is to engage and empower communities and develop solutions in partnership to tackle crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.