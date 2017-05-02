Police boarded train after disturbance

Police were called to a disturbance onboard a train in Greenisland on Saturday night.

Officers were alerted following a disturbance at 9.55 pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received the report of around 70 youths causing issues of anti-social behaviour on a train on the Upper Station Road in the Greenisland area. “

Police said that their behaviour caused members of the public and Translink staff to “fear for their safety”.

They confirmed that the majority of those involved were under 18-years-old and urged parents to collect their children if they believed that they may have been involved.

Two youths were arrested and returned home to their families.

Commenting on social media, one passenger said: “The drunk/high teenagers who didn’t look older than 14 got on at Whiteabbey after partying at Hazelbank.”

She suggested that some may have damaged a carriage, so the train had to be stopped at Greenisland.

“Lots either jumped off and said they were going for taxis as worried about police catching them or they jumped off to dump their booze and got back on,” she commented.

“The police came and correctly escorted quite a lot off. The remainder were going to Larne or Clipperstown.”

A Translink spokesperson said:“The safety of our passengers and staff is our paramount priority.

“We utterly condemn anti-social behaviour on our trains or at our stations and we will take action against those who engage in it.

“We are rolling out body cameras to gather evidence against those who take part in anti-social behaviour. We work with the PSNI to curtail and eradicate anti-social activity.”