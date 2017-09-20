‘Pickpocket’ incident in Larne

Officers in Larne are investigating a theft which occurred in the town centre on Saturday afternoon.

A female ‘pickpocket’ removed a purse from a woman’s handbag which she was carrying on her shoulder as she shopped.

A post on the PSNI Larne Facebook page read: “In light of this we would urge everyone to keep their personal belongings close to them, zipped or fastened closed and preferably positioned to their front or within their sight.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident but we would hate this to happen to anyone else before we can catch up with the offender.”