Man found by police had a knuckleduster in trouser pocket

A drunk Larne man had collapsed at the town’s Glynn Road and as police tried to help him and searched him for some ID they found he had an offensive weapon - a knuckle duster - in his trousers.

Peter Blackburn (21) of Bardic Drive, had the offence detected on March 11 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a prosecutor said the defendant had collapsed and as he was being treated police found the knuckle duster in his trousers.

The defendant later told police he was intoxicated and had “no idea” how the knuckle duster came to be there.

However, at court he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said his client, who had three previous adult cautions, had some difficulties with alcohol and after police found him lying intoxicated they were trying to find i.d. and detected the knuckle duster in his back pocket.

The lawyer said Blackburn had not been brandishing it. The defendant was fined £200.