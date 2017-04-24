Lyons calls for end to arson attacks

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has called for an end to a spate of arson attacks in Larne.

Yesterday (Sunday), a car was set alight outside a house at Killyglen Road in the Craigyhill estate.

On Easter Monday night, a car was reversed into a hair salon at Main Street and set on fire.

During the Easter holiday period, a number of cars were attacked at various locations around the town.

In a statement, Mr. Lyons said: “Larne’s reputation is being dragged through the mud by those who have no thought for the impact of their actions on the local community.

“I am pleased that the PSNI has committed to stepping up their presence and would urge anyone with information to come forward. Our community stands against this behaviour and will not allow a small minority to damage the reputation of our town.”