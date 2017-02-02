‘Dealers lacing cannabis with harder drugs’, says Roy Beggs

East Antrim Ulster Unionist Party candidate Roy Beggs has warned of reports he received that cannabis is being laced with what he called “addictive Class A drugs”.

Mr Beggs also welcomed news that a ‘small amount of drugs’ has been seized in the Carrickfergus area.

He said: “I welcome the news that the PSNI have carried out a successful drugs raid in the Carrickfergus area where cannabis was uncovered during searches.

“It is welcome news that these drugs are now off our street. I am particularly concerned with credible reports that have received that some dealers in Northern Ireland are now lacing cannabis with small amounts of addictive Class A drugs.

“Regular cannabis use is known to have an adverse mental health impact.

“It is also known as a gateway drug to hard drugs. However, parents and cannabis users should be aware and must be particularly concerned at this increased potential of becoming addicted to Class A drugs through use of cannabis.

“If anyone has information relating to any concerns about drugs in the East Antrim area, I would urge them to contact the PSNI on 101 or alternatively Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.