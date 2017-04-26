Broke officer’s ankle during assault on police

A 28-year-old man remains in custody this morning (Wednesday) after assaulting police officers in Carrick last night.

One officer sustained a broken ankle, a second was punched in the face and a third received cuts and bruises to his face and body.

The three officers had been responding to a fight between two men at Victoria Road at 7.15 pm.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: “Upon arrival, officers approached the men. One of the males became aggressive with police and struck out at the officers punching one on the face, breaking the ankle of another and causing cuts and bruises to the face and body of a third.”

The assailant was arrested at the scene for assault, criminal damage and grievous bodily harm.