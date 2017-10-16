Arrest made for numerous motoring offences

A male was arrested after committing a number of motoring offences in the region yesterday.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The owner of a motorbike thought it would be clever to do a wheelie past a Police Landrover and believed he would get away.

“Thankfully, with some teamwork with Newtownabbey LPT and Air Support, the person was followed and stopped some distance away.”

The police spokesperson added: “One person has been arrested for dangerous driving, no insurance, no drivers license and fraudulent alteration of a registration plate.

“Probably not the best idea to wheelie past the Tactical Support Group (TSG).”