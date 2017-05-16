Candidates named for East Antrim

The countdown is underway to the Westminster election on June 8.

A total of 109 candidates are contesting 18 constituency seats for each of Northern Ireland’s representatives in the House of Commons.

In East Antrim, there are six candidates.

They are: Stewart Dickson, Alliance; Mark Logan, Conservative; Margaret Anne McKillop, SDLP; Oliver McMullan, Sinn Fein; John Stewart, Ulster Unionist Party; Sammy Wilson, Democratic Unionist Party.

The sitting MP is the DUP’s Sammy Wilson.

In the last Westminister election in 2015, Mr. Wilson polled 12,103 votes, 36.1 per cent of the overall share but a decrease of 9.7 per cent since the previous General Election in 2010.

The Ulster Unionist candidate was Roy Beggs who polled 6,308 votes, a share of 18.8 per cent but a drop of 4.8 per cent.

Alliance candidate Stewart Dickson polled 5,021 votes, 15 per cent of the overall vote with an increase of 3.9 per cent.

UKIP candidate Noel Jordan, polled 3,660 votes, 10.9 per cent of the overall share and an increase of 10.9 per cent.

Sinn Fein’s Oliver McMullan polled 2,314 votes, a share of 6.9 per cent, an increase of 0.1 per cent.

Traditional Unionist Voice candidate Ruth Wilson polled 1,903 votes, a share of 5.7 per cent but a decrease of 0.3 per cent.

The SDLP’s Margaret Anne McKillop polled 1,639 votes, a share of 4.9 per cent, a decrease of 1.7 per cent.

Conservative candidate Alex Wilson polled 549 votes, 1.6 per cent of the share and an increase of 1.6 per cent.

The turn-out during the 2015 election was 53.3 per cent.

The DUP gained a majority of votes by 17.3 per cent.