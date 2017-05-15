Tourism boost for East Antrim

Tourism jobs are being created in the local area, following the recent opening of the new railway museum at Whitehead and the planned re-opening of the Gobbins in Islandmagee which is said to be “on track to reopen in time for the peak summer season.”

Casual museum staff positions are being created at the Whitehead facility on a zero hours contract basis and the deadline for applications was on Monday.

Meanwhile. the Gobbins is advertising a position for bus driver over the summer months. The cliff path is scheduled to open at the end of June and the bus driver position is for 30 hours per week.The facility has previously advertised tour guide positions.