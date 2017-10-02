New technology for ‘appy’ shoppers in Carrickfergus

A new free mobile app has launched in Carrickfergus. ‘Shop Carrickfergus’ is now live and will feature the latest deals, wifi spots, upcoming events and local heritage information.

The project, led by Carrickfergus Regeneration Partnership and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department for Communities, aims to promote the town’s offering and encourage people to shop local.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid, is pictured with Caitlin McAllister from Delaceys Bakery to promote the new Shop Carrickfergus App.

Designed by Podium Apps, it’s the latest project as part of the Carrickfergus revitalise scheme.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said: “This is a great app to get everyone in Carrickfergus involved and supporting local business.

“It covers everything from historical information to the modern day shops and really is a contemporary, vibrant way of getting people to get behind what this fantastic town has to offer.”

The Chair of the Carrickfergus Regeneration Partnership, Robert Stewart added: “The app that is now live will be developed in the next few months and will feature all the latest deals and wifi hotspots in Carrickfergus town centre.

“I would urge everyone from Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas to download the app and show your support for the local businesses.

“With Christmas approaching, it’s a great time to launch it and get it properly up and running in time for the busy festive shopping season.”

The Carrickfergus Regeneration Partnership aims to stimulate and oversee regeneration projects that will enhance the town for the benefit and enjoyment of its citizens.

On Saturday, October 14 anyone who has downloaded the app can collect a free goodie bag at the De Courcy Centre, Carrickfergus between 12pm and 3pm.

The app is available to download on Apple or Android.

For more information on the work of the Revitalise Steering Group, or if you are a retailer and would like to feature on the app, contact Economic Development on 028 9335 8229 or email economic.development@midandeastantrim.gov.uk