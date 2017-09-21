‘Access For All’ beach success

A local charity has hosted the first accessible for all beach day in the borough, with hopes of making it a permanent fixture.

The sun shone for the Mae Murray Foundation All Ability Beach Day at Brown’s Bay beach on Sunday.

The Mae Murray Foundation has high hopes of creating an inclusive beach in the borough

The local charity, which is responsible for pioneering inclusive, accessible beaches across the province, brought all of their equipment, resources and expertise to Larne for the day.

Thanks to funding and support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, several families experienced a fun day at the beach for the very first time.

Local businesses and the RNLI also lent their support to ensure a successful and safe day was had by all.

The Mae Murray Foundation is only operational a little over a year but is already making a huge difference to the lives of those who are excluded from participating.

Just last month, Benone beach in Limavady became Northern Ireland’s first fully inclusive beach, thanks to work carried out by the Mae Murray Foundation in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Alix Crawford, founder of the charity, whose daughter Talia has quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, said: “There are many people, young and old, who have never felt sand running through their fingers or experienced the thrill of being in the sea, due to the inaccessibility of beaches.”

She added: “It is our vision to help create a society with true participation for all in leisure and social settings, regardless of age and ability.”

If you or someone you know would benefit from using this type of equipment or from attending a Mae Murray Foundation inclusive event please sign up to become a member, free of charge by filing out the online membership form at www.maemurrayfoundation.org