Trolley dash winners sweep shelves at Lidl

The lucky East Antrim winners of the fundraising Lidl Trolley Dash have been revealed.

Every Lidl store right across Northern Ireland offered one raffle winner the chance to dash around the store Supermarket Sweep style.

The lucky contestant dashed around their local Lidl for two minutes grabbing as many Christmas goodies as possible.

Locally, they were R. Wallace from Carrickfergus (Carrick store), Ann McBride from Glengormley (Newtownabbey store) and Karen Millar from Larne (Larne store).

Tickets were on sale in stores from Monday, November 14, until Sunday, December 4, at the checkouts of all stores for only £1.

One hundred per cent of proceeds from the sale of Trolley Dash tickets went to CLIC Sargent, Lidl’s charity partner and contributed to £23,670 raised in County Antrim alone. The Trolley Dash, which raised £69,368 in total in Northern Ireland, raised much needed funds for CLIC Sargent just before the New Year.