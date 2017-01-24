Triplet boys inspire Glynn Primary pupils to aid TinyLife

Glynn Primary pupils in Larne have been inspired by three of their peers to donate the charity collection lifted at their Christmas Concert to TinyLife.

P7 pupils, who had been given the task of choosing the benefiting charity, selected the Northern Ireland premature baby charity which supported the family of triplet boys in the class when they were born.

Gillian Breen, Community Fundraiser said: “TinyLife is a small charity in Northern Ireland supporting the families of premature and sick babies.

“We are very grateful for the support we receive from the local community and are thrilled with this donation of £320.00 from Glynn Primary School.”

TinyLife, formerly known as NIMBA, provides practical and emotional support to the parents of premature and sick babies through its raft of Family Support Services.

Its services include a breast pump loan service, hospital based support, home based volunteer support, baby massage, parents support group and a baby sensory room service.

The charity, which is based in Carryduff, also funds research.

Last year, over 750 families benefitted from TinyLife services and TinyLife delivered around 10,000 hours of family support during the year.

The charity is 90% reliant on fundraising efforts to support the services provided.

Every day in Northern Ireland six babies are born too soon, some arriving as early as 24 weeks and weighing as little as one pound.

Currently, the smallest surviving baby born in Ireland was just 398g.

For more information about the charity or to organise your own fundraising event visit www.tinylife.org.uk.

Alternatively, contact Gillian on 02890 815050.