Top achievers in the spotlight at CCEA celebration of learning

A number of outstanding local learners have taken centre stage at Titanic Belfast where they were among 83 students from throughout the province who received recognition for their studies at the second ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony.

The annual ceremony brings together students who have attained overall top marks in each of CCEA’s GCSE subjects (Top Candidates) and students nominated by teachers and tutors in CCEA’s Professional and Technical Qualifications (Learners of the Year).

The CCEA welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers to this year’s ceremony in Belfast to celebrate the outstanding achievements, dedication and commitment of the award winners in their CCEA examinations.

Forty-five schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 56 different CCEA qualifications.

Among the top students to be recognised at the event were:

Amy Barnes of Downshire School, Carrickfergus, for GCSE Contemporary Crafts.

Reece Taylor of Antrim Grammar School for GCSE Mathematics, and;

Katie Farquhar of Northern Regional College for Occupational Studies: Environment and Society Level Two.

Congratulating the learners, the CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards, said: “This is an occasion where the spotlight shines on many learners’ achievements. At CCEA we recognise that educational achievement may be found within a broad range of abilities and subject areas.

“This event celebrates the diversity of learners as well as their hard work and personal achievements. Well done to all of our winners, and to all of the people who have played their part in their success,” he said.