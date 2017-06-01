Rotarians hear the story of ‘Hope House’

Carrickfergus Rotarians have heard first hand about a facility in East Antrim offering short breaks for people living with a cancer diagnosis.

Rotary Club President Colin McCarthy welcomed Dawn McConnell of Hope House as guest speaker to the Club’s latest meeting.

Dawn described how family and personal experience of living with a cancer diagnosis and treatment prompted her to set up the facility which provides free short breaks in comfortable, peaceful surroundings for adults and their carers in a similar situation.

Dawn outlined her vision and explained the process of setting up Hope House which is a two bedroom apartment overlooking the sea in Whitehead.

It is managed by her and is now supported by a team of volunteers and by voluntary subscription.

She emphasised to Club members that Hope House is currently the only short break facility of its type in the Province available to adult cancer sufferers or those travelling a long distance for treatment and that it has the added bonus of being just a few minutes walk away from the train station with its direct link to the City Hospital.

Rotarian Sydney Johnston congratulated Dawn on her “excellent presentation”, on her insight into the needs of those living with a diagnosis of cancer and for her energy in providing a practical solution to alleviating some of their stress.

On behalf of members, Mr Johnston wished Dawn well with the development of Hope House.

Anyone who would like to find out more information about Hope House can log on to the website at www.hopehouseireland.org