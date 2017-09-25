Ordination at Magheramorne

Devina Park was recently ordained and installed as an elder in Magheramorne Presbyterian church and is pictured here with the members of the Carrickfergus Presbytery commission who conducted the service.
Pictured (back row) are Rev. Neil Bingham (minister of Magheramorne), Norman Carmichael, Denise Savage, Rev. Gabrielle Farquhar, Gordon Mckay.
Front: Rev. Dr. Colin McClure (Clerk of Presbytery), Rev. Peter Bovill (Moderator of Presbytery), Devina Park, Rev. James Rogers, June Coyle.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.