January 2017 sees the launch of two new Slimming World Groups in Carrickfergus.

Shirley Hussey and Diane Oliver, who already run successful evening groups in the town, are opening a new Friday morning group and Saturday morning group this New Year.

The new groups will offer Slimming World members more choice throughout the week, meaning members can choose the day which suits them best to attend group Monday through to Saturday.

Shirley said: “Nowadays, people live such busy lives juggling work and family life and this can play havoc with our commitment to weight loss. So having two extra groups in Carrickfergus will give members more flexibility to get to a group and stay for all that extra support and encouragement that happens in Image Therapy every week.”

Diane said: “Successful weight loss isn’t just about eating healthier food but we need to think about becoming more active too and at Slimming World we do encourage members to build this up gradually and this can be key to losing weight and keeping it off for good. Slimming World have a fabulous Food Optimising plan which is flexible and generous, so if you Love Food you will Love Food Optimising.”

The new groups launched on January 6 at 9.30am at Loughshore Hotel and January 7 at Carrick Bowling Club. To find out more call 07761968581 or 07776132734.