Pet owners and their dogs took part in large numbers in the ‘Strut your Mutt’ charity Dog Walk held recently at Carnfunnock Country Park.

Over 80 owners and their pets turned out on the day when the £700 raised went to two local animal charities.

(Photographs of the event kindly submitted).

Three of the many young participants in the Strut Your Mutt charity dog walk which was held with great success at Carnfunnock Country Park recently. The fun, family and furry friend fundraising walk was held to raise money for two local animal charities.

