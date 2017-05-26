Mentalist David Meade sends out call for students to enter BTYSTE

Illusionist and television mentalist David Meade has called on students in County Antrim to enter the 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

David launched the Exhibition at a Sci-Tech Workshop coordinated by BT, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) and Belfast Metropolitan College.

The workshop was designed to invigorate, inspire, and engage students and teachers alike in STEM subjects and students from East Antrim were among those in attendance.

During the event, David Meade, who is an official ambassador for the BTYSTE, called on young people aged 12-19 years old from County Antrim to create their own project in the science, technology, engineering and maths categories and enter the 2018 BTYSTE.

The theme for BTYSTE 2018 is ‘It Starts Here’, signifying the beginning of opportunities for young people at the exhibition, where they can express their interest in STEM and demonstrate creativity by turning their ideas into reality.

David Meade said: “This world class exhibition allows students to use their imaginations to turn what they are learning in class each day into a fantastic idea and the exhibition can be, and has been, the starting point of a bright and brilliant future for many young people, allowing them to pursue exciting careers in STEM.”

Last year, 16 students from County Antrim were shortlisted as finalists and took part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition with entries focused on a range of topics including a study which investigated ‘The Effect of Diluting Antibacterial Soap’.

For details on how to enter log onto www.btyoungscientist.com