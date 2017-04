Here are a few photos from the Larne Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Gemma Elliott (centre) who collected the most during GB Week presents a �50 cheque to Larne Gateway Club's Winnie Bell. 1989.

See more in this week’s Larne Times.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Larne man Ian McCullough with his Crossle 1966 racing car., 1989.

Members of St Comgall's Mini Company, 1989.

Dave 'Boy' McAuley presents tankards to Leslie King and John McCaolmont for 25 years service to Larne Mens' Hockey Club.

Larne girl Heather Rainey, one of the tour operators invited to look around the refurbishes Galloway Princess ferry. 1989.