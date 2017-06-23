Free training on dementia offered for informal caregivers

People in East Antrim caring for someone with dementia are being offered the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual in a series of courses being run locally by Alzheimer’s Society.

The courses aim to help carers understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging. The Training for Informal Caregivers aims to provide information and support on the topics including: What is dementia; Legal and financial matters; and Learning to manage stress and coping techniques.

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker, Denise Bermingham said: “Relatives of people with dementia often say that it can be really frustrating when someone doesn’t want to change their clothes, have a shower or sleep at night, especially if the person doesn’t accept that there is anything wrong with them. Understanding how the person is trying to make sense of the world, and how they feel about the losses they are experiencing, can help relatives to be more patient and cope better. This, in turn, helps the person with dementia to be more content.”

The next four week course in Newtownabbey starts on June 28 in the Monkstown Community Forum from 6-9pm and a day time course in Antrim starts on June 29 from 10am-1pm in Antrim Library. More courses are being planned for August and September. To register interest or find out more call 028 90387 480 or email nicaregiver.training@alzheimers.org.uk