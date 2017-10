Larne RNLI’s Fish Supper night has raised £579 for the lifeboats.

Thanks have been extended to The Square Chip Shop for providing food for over 70 people, to East Antrim Boat Club for the venue and those who attended.

First prize in the raffle of a photo of Larne All-weather Lifeboat kindly donated by local photographer Trevor Hartnett was won by John Stirling.