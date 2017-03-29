Could you recreate ‘Narnia’ in just a day?

Allianz Garden Show Ireland is offering green fingered folk the chance to create their very own Narnia garden this May.

The Team Garden Challenge, which is supported by the Enkalon Foundation, is calling out for participants to create a CS Lewis inspired Narnia garden at the Garden Show which runs from May 5-7 at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The team challenge is an opportunity for community groups, sports clubs, businesses, groups of friends or even just family members to take on the challenge of building a garden in one day.

Teams can take as much time as they need to plan and design their 3m x 3m plot in advance of the Show and then on Thursday May 4they have one day to build the garden on site.

Teams this year are being asked to create Narnia Gardens inspired by the famous CS Lewis literature. There will be no shortage of inspiration with the famous Belfast author having penned seven tales in the world famous Narnia series. From the iconic lamppost to the whimsical toffee trees and not forgetting the magical wardrobe doors, garden designers will have great fun creating something for the many thousands who attend the Show to enjoy.

Damien O’Neill, Group Head of Marketing for Allianz, said: “Every year the Team Challenge showcases inspirational designs and gardens as groups of friends, colleagues, community groups and schools work together to deliver original and outstanding gardens in a day. We are looking forward to seeing what plans are in store for 2017!”

For more details visit www.gardenshowireland.com