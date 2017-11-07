Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid has helped officially launch the Carrickfergus 12 Hour Singathon for Children In Need.

The event organised by local promoter Thomas Robinson and hosted by Radio & TV Presenter Robin Elliott will take place on Friday, November 17, at the RAOB Social Club in Carrickfergus from 1pm-1am.

So far around 25 local entertainers will take to the stage to raise money for this years BBC Children In Need appeal.

Acts confirmed include Philip Magee (X Factor), Erasure Tribute Jim Clarke (TV’s Stars In Their Eyes), Miami Showband Legend Des Lee, Country Star Michelle Magee, Joshua Giles (Hank Marvin Tribute), and Christine Surgenor (Shania Twain Tribute). Other artists include Nicola Murray, Richard McCleery, Danielle Burns, Keni Brownlow, Nikki Brown, Maria Sweeney, Pauline McGaughey, Murray McDowell, Maria Lafferty, William George, Dave Clarke, Dale Armstrong, Cassandra Bell, Martine Hill, James Rodgers, Geri Kane, Stacey Brown, Tracey Grant, Stephen McAleese, and Nicky Owen.

The event will also feature a charity Head Shave & Body wax, raffle prizes and an appearance from Pudsey.

Thomas Robinson the event will raise around £5,000.

He said: “This is probably the biggest event that we have done so far and I have been overwhelmed by the amount of local acts who are supporting the Singathon.”

Radio & TV Presenter Robin Elliott added: “It’s going to be a long day but its great to be able to support such a worthy cause. People in Northern Ireland are well known for supporting charity especially Children In Need so I know we will make quite a few quid”.

If any local businesses would like to donate raffle prizes for the event, they can drop an email to apolloarts1@gmail.com