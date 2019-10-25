Young actors fly into action with Peter Pan

A new musical version of Peter Pan is flying into the Lyric Theatre in Belfast this Christmas and the search has been on for budding young local actors to join the cast.

Running from November 24 to January 4, 2020, the show will follow the beloved story of Peter Pan and his antics with the Darling children.

Joining the professional cast will be 16 young people from across Northern Ireland who will be taking on the roles of the Lost Boys, with two teams of eight actors rotating throughout the show’s run.

Amongst the young cast of Lost Boys will be Conor Rogers and Leah McGregor from Newtownabbey and Amy Warnock from Bangor.

Michael Maloney will be donning the green tights and taking flight as Peter Pan in this magical adventure. The cast will also include Alison Harding as Pan’s arch nemesis Captain Hook, with Christina Nelson as his sidekick Smee.

Wendy Darling will be played by Hillsborough actress Rhiannon Chesterman and Lisburn actor Rea Campbell-Hill will be playing Michael Darling.

Adapted from the play by JM Barrie Peter Pan The Musical by Paul Boyd sees fairies, crocodiles, flying children, and mermaids, embark on the most magical adventure - where Hook and the crew of the Jolly Roger come face to face with all of Neverland and the boy who won’t grow up. Fly away on an awfully big adventure where anything is possible if you just believe.

There will be specific family and school performances throughout the run. For further information , or to book tickets, visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk for details.