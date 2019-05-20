Women’s Aid to hold quiz night

Women’s Aid ABCLN will be holding a quiz night on Friday May 24, from 7.30pm, in Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus.

The fundraiser is being organised during the charity’s ‘Make It Better Week’ to help raise funds for children affected by domestic violence.

Admission is £5 and there are raffle prizes to be won.

Organiser Brenda Leslie said: “Often the smallest victims of domestic violence are the biggest. Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat.

“Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides services including refuge and support in the local community, early intervention, prevention, education and awareness raising for women and children who are living with or affected by domestic violence.

Services cover Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.