Whitehead Christmas switch rescheduled for this weekend
Whitehead's Christmas lights switch on has been rescheduled for this weekend.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:56 pm
Originally due to take place on Saturday, December 27, weather conditions meant organisers had to postpone the festive event until this Saturday, December 4.
"So come along and have Christmas at the coast with beautiful Christmas carols, street entertainers, Santa and his grotto experience, all topped off with a spectacular fireworks display along the promenade," said Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
The programme of entertainment begins at 3:00pm running until 5:30pm; for more information, see Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's Facebook page.