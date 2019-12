The National Autistic Society’s Larne and Carrickfergus branch is seeking urgent help with a fund-raising bag pack at Asda Larne this Thursday, December 19.

A number of hour-long time slots are still to be filled, including 10-11am, 11-12pm, 2-3pm, 3-4pm and 4-5pm.

If you can help, contact the group on Facebook (NAS Larne and Carrickfergus Branch), by phone on 07935488471 or by email at larneandcarrickfergus@nas.org.uk.