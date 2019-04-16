Prizewinning choir to perform at charity concert in Whitehead

A prizewinning choir will be performing at a charity concert at St. Patrick’s Church, in Whitehead, on Saturday May 18, at 7.30 pm.

Whitehead Ladies’ Choir will be joined by their special guests mezzo-soprano, Carolyn Dobbin and pianist Michael Harrison and accompanied by Karl Bennett.

The choir’s musical director Diane Creighton has selected a varied repertoire for the evening.

Last week, Whitehead Ladies’ Choir won the ICI Trophy at Carrick Music Festival.

In March, they performed at a televised concert to “Celebrate St. Patrick” in Armagh Cathedral.

Tickets for next month’s concert can be purchased from The Bank House in Whitehead at a cost of £10, including a light supper. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Centre.