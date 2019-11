Larne teenager Kyle McClure will continue fundraising for his ‘Camp Cambodia’ expedition with a table quiz at Larne Football Club, Inver Park, on November 8, from 8.00 pm until 10.00 pm.

Cost of admission is £3 each. Everyone welcome.

Kyle, who is a pupil at St. Killian’s College, will be travelling to Cambodia next summer with Camp International to work on projects including housing and sanitation.