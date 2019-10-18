IN PICTURES: Ten spooky things to do this Halloween

Wyrd Sisters, Larne Museum. October 31'What better way to spend Halloween than listening to Larne Drama Circle present a reading of Terry Pratchett's Wyrd Sisters, which was adapted for the stage by Stephen Briggs. It's all there ' a wicked duke and duchess, the ghost of the murdered king, dim soldiers, strolling players, a land in peril. And who stands between the Kingdom and destruction? Three witches. Granny Weatherwax (intolerant, self-opinionated, powerful), Nanny Ogg (down-to-earth, vulgar) and Magrat Garlick (na�ve, fond of occult jewellery and bunnies).'This event forms part of the programme for the 'Paul Kidby, Discworld and Beyond - Touring Exhibition' which will be on display until Thursday October 31. This is a free event, however places must be booked in advance.

