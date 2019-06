A charity event will take place at Brewer’s Fayre in Carrick on Saturday June 22.

The fundraiser is being organised in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for sick children in London.

A bingo night with raffle and prizes will be held, starting at 8.30 pm. The cost of entry is £5. There will also be an auction.

All proceeds will be donated to the hospital.

Every day, 619 children and young people from across the United Kingdom travel to Great Ormond Street for life-changing treatments.