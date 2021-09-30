When is the Belfast Marathon?

The marathon will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

It kicks off at 9am at the Stormont Estate (Prince of Wales Avenue) and ends at Ormeau Park.

There will also be a team relay, 8 mile walk and fun run, the fun run will start and end in Stormont Estate.

Why was it rescheduled?

The marathon was rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic, in order to keep runners, volunteers and spectators safe.

It has been rescheduled twice, with the original date Sunday, May 2, 2021 and Sunday, September 19, 2021.

What is the route?

Kicking off at the Stormont Estate, the route will take you through many of Belfast's most well-known areas.

From the Upper Newtownards Road in the East, Lisburn Road in the South, Andersonstown Road in the West and the Waterworks in the North.

The Wheelchair Race and the Team Relay Event will follow the same route.

There will be 8 water stations along the route that will provide runners with 220ml bottles of water.

Due to Covid precautions there will be no energy gel or nutrition stations, though there will be energy drinks stations available.

There are toilets for runners at Stormont and there will be additional facilities along the route.

You can view the route here.

Road Closures

The Belfast marathon starts at 9am on Sunday, October 3, 2021 and takes place across the city.

Roads will be closed in order to accommodate runners from 06:00 until 16:30 and drivers should prepare for disruptions and delays.

There will be diversion signs in place and marathon stewards will be available to offer support to drivers.

You can find out more about road closures and estimated opening times from the Belfast City Council here.

Parking for participants

Marathon participants will be able to access free parking at Stormont, via the Stoney Road entrance.

There is also free parking available near the Ormeau Park finish line, at Belfast City Council Car Park, Raphael Street and Belfast City Council Car Park, Ormeau Avenue.

Transport for participants

Getting to the Stormont:

A shuttle bus will run from opposite Belfast City Hall, (near the SS Moore shop) to take runners to the Stormont between 07.00am and 08.00am

Fun Runners can return to the city centre using the Glider bus on the Upper Newtownards Road for free, all they need to do is show their medal or race number.

If you are travelling from Newry, Translink NI will be providing a bus service that will leave at 06:30 and arrive in Belfast at 07:45.

Getting back to Belfast City Centre:

A shuttle bus will run from 11:45-16:00, collecting runners from the Ormeau Embankment and taking them to Belfast City Centre.

Getting back to Stormont:

A free glider bus service will be available from SS Moore’s (Chichester Street) or Wellington Street to Stormont.

It will only run until 16:30, and it's important to remember that Stormont's car park closes at 17:00.

Transport for relay teams

Transport for relay teams is free and the routes and bus options are outlined below.

Leg A – Stormont Estate (Start) to Montgomery Road

A shuttle bus will be available from Belfast City Hall (outside SS Moore’s) to the Start Line from 07.00am to 08.00am.

Leg B – Montgomery Road to Boucher Road

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at the Cregagh Road.

Leg C – Boucher Road to Falls Road

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at the Shane Retail Park

Leg D – Falls Road to North Queen Street

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at Park Centre Retail Park

Leg E – North Queen Street to Ormeau Park (Finish)

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at Cityside Retail Park

There will be return buses available to Ormeau Park from all relay changeover points.

Are there any Covid restrictions?

Yes, to help protect runners and volunteers, no spectators are permitted at the Stormont Estate start line.