BELLEVUE, WA - SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

The race is on for the Christmas Number 1 slot with ‘Fairytale of New York’ rising

In the UK, ‘Fairytale of New York’ is the most played Christmas song of the 21st century yet it has never reached Christmas No.1 in the charts.

The Pogues hit has re-entered the official Christmas Singles Chart Top 20 every year for the past number of years and punters have been backing it to reach No.1 for the first time.

50/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1

1. Westlife

50/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1
PA Archive
PA Archive/PA Images
Buy a Photo
33/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1

2. Stormzy

33/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1
Getty Images Europe
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
33/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1

3. Tom Walker

33/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1
PA Archive
PA Archive/PA Images
Buy a Photo
28/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1

4. Taylor Swift

28/1 To Reach UK Christmas No.1
Getty Images North America
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5