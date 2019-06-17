Susan Boyle promises ‘magical’ night at NI Proms in the Park

Globally acclaimed singer Susan Boyle is to headline this year’s BBC Proms in the Park, which returns to the Titanic Slipways in Belfast on Saturday, September 14.

The Scottish songstress, who shot to fame after producing a jaw-dropping audition for Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, will be joined on the bill by the Ulster Orchestra, Australian tenor Mark Vincent, pianist Elizabeth Brauss, one of BBC Radio 3’s New Generation Artists acclaimed violinist Ziyu He, local musician Tom Myles, and the New Irish Chamber Choir.

Proms presenters Noel Thompson and Marie-Louise Muir launch this year's BBC Proms in the Park at the Titanic Slipways

“I am absolutely thrilled to have been asked to join this year’s BBC Proms in the Park in Northern Ireland and can’t wait to perform for you all with the Ulster Orchestra on the historical Titanic Slipways. It will be magical,” Susan Boyle said.

BBC Proms in the Park, presented by Noel Thompson and Marie-Louise Muir, remains one of BBC Northern Ireland’s most ambitious and popular outside broadcasts. Approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which is supported by Belfast City Council.

Now in its 18th year, BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland will be part of broadcast celebrations to mark the Last Night of the Proms, and will link music-making festivities at London’s Royal Albert Hall with BBC events around the UK.

Peter Johnston, director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: “We are planning a great evening of music-making and entertainment. The Titanic Slipways will provide a stunning backdrop for our concert and the conclusion of the BBC Proms season. And we will be bringing this entire spectacle to a wider audience at home and around the world on BBC radio, television and online.”

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Lord Mayor John Finucane said it will be “a fantastic showcase for Belfast.”

The BBC Proms is the largest classical music festival in the world, with more than 80 concerts across eight weeks from July 19 – September 14.

Tickets for BBC Northern Ireland’s biggest orchestral music party of the year will be available on a first come, first served basis from 9am this Friday.

For more information log on to bbc.co.uk/promsinthepark