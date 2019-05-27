Snow Patrol take to the stage in Bangor for Ward Park 3
Snow Patrol front man Lightbody branded the previous Ward Park gigs two of the best days of the band’s lives!
“Every time I go out in Bangor... the only question I ever get asked is, When’s the next Ward Park?” Gary Lightbody
25/5/19: Gary Lightbody, lead singer of Snow Patrol with an image of murdered journalist Lyra McKee on the screen during their Ward Park 3 concert in Bangor. Picture: Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper
