Singer leads carpool karaoke at Ballygally

Singer Brian Kennedy this week warmed up for his return to Larne in December with a spot of carpool karaoke.

Brian is playing Ballygally Castle Hotel on December 19 and 20 December.

Brian Kennedy launches his Christmas concerts at The Ballygally Castle with Norman McBride, hotel manager and Philip McGarrity from Philip McGarrity Motors, the concert sponsors.

And ahead of the two concerts, Brian and the hotel manager, Norman McBride, ‘hitched’ a lift with Philip McGarrity, from Philip McGarrity Motors, the concert sponsors, for a short trip on the scenic Antrim Coast Road.

Brian and his travelling companions were in fine voice as a familiar tune played on the car’s sound system during the fun promotional video.

Brian said: “I love playing in Larne and the Antrim Coast is so stunningly beautiful. I headlined the Friends’ Goodwill Music Festival in Larne in May and I’m so looking forward to returning in December to play all my hits, songs from my new EP Recovery and of course there will be lots of Christmas songs too, to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

“The acoustics in this beautiful 17th century castle are amazing and venue really intimate, it’s going to be one of my Christmas highlights this year.”

Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk