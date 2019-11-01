Let The Rhythm Rascals take you through a musical history of Jazz, Swing and Blues when they take to the stage of the Courtyard Theatre in Newtownabbey for one night only on Friday November 8.

Beginning with the New Orleans Jazz and Charleston period of 1920s, followed by the Paris Hotclub of the 1930’s, the iconic Glen Miller Swing and Lindy hop of the 1940’s, the Cool Jazz period of the 1950’s and 60’s, through to the 1970’s with experimental Jazz Fusion and Funk.

The finale will feature a Rhythm and Blues medley with classic Blues Brothers numbers featuring our guest vocalists, band and horn section.

The Rhythm Rascals are a 12 piece Jazz and Swing band from the North Coast of Northern Ireland, comprising of eight horns (saxophones, trumpets and trombone) and full rhythm section.

They will be joined on stage with guest vocalists to give you an unforgettable Jazz and Swing Experience.

The show gets underway at 8pm and tickets, priced £15/£14 concession, are on sale now. For further information or to book tickets, contact the Courtyard Theatre Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or visit the website at thecourtyardtheatre.com, Fin dout more about the Rhythm Rascals at www.facebook.com/pg/therhythmrascals12