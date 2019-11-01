Return to tranquillity with Phil Coulter at Theatre at the Mill

The legendary Phil Coulter will be bringing his new show Return to Tranquillity to Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on Sunday November 10.

Phil’s long career as a songwriter, producer and recording artiste has been recognised over the years.

Very few in the music business can boast of having chart entries in every decade since the sixties.

Even fewer can match the range of Phil’s output – from Eurovision winners to folk classics, from tender ballads to sporting anthems, from Luke Kelly to Elvis Presley.

In a recent poll to find Ireland’s Favourite Folksong Phil was delighted to see The Town I Loved So Well in the top ten of the most popular Irish songs of all time.

As Phil trawls through his 50 years of creativity, there is no doubt some of the big hits alongside some which he thought should have been hits.

An original retrospective on the work of one of our finest, this is a show for every lover of good music.

The show begins at 7.45pm and tickets, priced £29, are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online at https://theatreatthemill.com,