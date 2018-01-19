More tests needed to find cause of death for Cranberries' frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan

A number of tests have been carried out to establish the cause of the death of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, an inquest opening has heard.

The Irish singer was found dead aged 46 at a hotel on central London's Park Lane on Monday morning.

At the opening at Westminster Coroner's Court on Friday, coroner's officer Stephen Earl said: "This lady was staying at a hotel in central London when on Monday 15 January she was found unresponsive in her room.

"The London Ambulance Service was contacted and verified her death at the scene.

"Subsequently the Met Police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious."

He continued: "A post-mortem has now been carried out and the court is awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned."

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe adjourned the hearing until April 3 when a date for the full inquest will be set.

O'Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and The Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s.

The singer had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves.

Her The Cranberries bandmates - Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan - said they were "devastated" by the news, adding "the world has lost a true artist".

In 2014, O'Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

They have three children together.