Chamber Music

Alt-rock artist Marc O’Reilly will appear at Bangor Castle on Friday November 15 as part of the Music in the Chamber series of events.

Hailing from County Waterford, Marc O’Reilly is renowned as an explosive live performer with stunning guitar playing, emotive husky vocals and gritty yet heart-warming lyrics.

His live sets cross many genres including rock, blues, folk and even jazz and he is accumulating an ever-increasing loyal following across Europe with appearances at many high-profile festivals.

Marc has released four albums to date,‘My Friend Marx, Human Herdings, Morality Mortality, and most recently L’Etre Politique and has enjoyed international success.

As if that wasn’t enough, Marc has also provided guest vocals with MOBO winning UK act Kairos 4tet, recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, and performed a live BBC Maida Vale session for the Jamie Cullum Show on BBC Radio 2.

Don’t miss your chance to see Marc perform in the beautiful Chamber room at Bangor Castle on Friday 15 November at 8pm.

Tickets cost £12 and are on sale now www.ticketsource.co.uk/ardsandnorthdown.