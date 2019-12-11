Brian Kennedy sings Larne choir’s praises ahead of Ballygally concerts

A Larne choir has been invited to perform again with acclaimed Belfast singer Brian Kennedy.

Last year, The Music Yard sang ‘You Raise Me Up’ with Brian, who was so impressed, he has invited them to a repeat appearance next Thursday (December 19) at the first of his two Christmas concerts at Ballygally Castle on the Co Antrim coast.

Angela Hamilton, from the choir, says: “The children from The Music Yard Youth Choir are so excited to hear that they will have another opportunity to sing with Brian Kennedy this year.

“They had such a wonderful time performing with Brian previously at The Friends’ Goodwill Festival in May and he really was such an inspiration to them all.

“I think they were in awe when they heard his incredible live vocals during the first rehearsal and he has such a commanding stage presence that hopefully they will all learn from.

“I don’t think they knew what to expect when they first met Brian, but he was so patient and encouraging with them so it’s a real treat for them to be asked to perform with him again, this time at Ballygally Castle Hotel.”

Tickets are available for December 19 from www.ticketsource.co.uk and from the hotel reception.

Tickets for Brian’s concert on Friday, December 20, are sold out.