Brian Kennedy headlines the Friends’ Goodwill Festival
His performance highlighted a packed two-day open air festival of music, dance, food, family entertainment, children’s activities, exhibitions, and Ulster Scots history and culture
Pictures by Justin Kernoghan PhotopressBelfast.co.uk
Having battled back from cancer surgery, Belfast singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy headlined the Friends' Goodwill Festival in Larne
� Photopress Belfast
This was Brian's first performance after a two year battle with colorectal cancer
� Photopress Belfast
His performance highlighted a packed two-day open air festival of music, dance, food, family entertainment, children's activities, exhibitions, and Ulster Scots history and culture
� Photopress Belfast
The main events took place at the Market Yard, with four music acts performing each day
� Photopress Belfast
View more