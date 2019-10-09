Autumn arts and crafts fair in Islandmagee

Islandmagee Originals will be hosting an arts and craft fair on Saturday, October 19, in Islandmagee Community Centre.

Running from 11am to 4pm, the fair will feature a selection of handmade crafts and art from local artists and crafts people, along with specially selected crafters from further afield.



There will be 25 artisans attending covering all manner of arts and crafts including jewellery, crochet, books, photography, candles, wooden items, and glassware.



There will also be fabric goods, handmade teddies, lights, handmade confectionery, cakes, felt work, and children’s clothes.



Islandmagee Community Development Association is once again supporting the fair and will be on hand to discuss issues affecting the area.

The Association will have their very popular local history books and cards depicting local scenes available.

This year the fair is supporting the Larne branch of the RNLI, with representatives from the charity on hand to answer questions and raise funds for their invaluable work.

Meanwhile, the Gobbins Cafe will be open all day for breakfast, lunch and coffee. “With free admittance, free car parking and use of the onsite children’s play park it’s a perfect way to start Christmas shopping early,” organisers said.