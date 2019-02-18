Press Photographer of the Year 2019 awards announced

The Press Photographers Association of Ireland annual awards have taken place in Dublin

The annual awards of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland took place in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin with photographers from across the island of Ireland in attendance. This year marks 41 years since the founding of The Press Photographers Association of Ireland.

Portrait 3rd Dingle dancer David Geaney leaps for joy as his dance show opens at New York's Victory Theatre''Jerry Kennelly

Portrait 2nd Norbert Nkengurutse who came to Ireland from Burundi in 2016, pictured in the Crawford Gallery, Cork.'Daragh Mac Sweeney

Portrait 1st ESKIMO BOY''A young boy feels the force of the Beast of the East during the snow storm.''Tom Honan

Politics 3rd Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy takes a closer look at a model of Cherrywood Town Centre which will develop 1,269 new apartments in South Dublin'Naoise Culhane

