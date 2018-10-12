Grab your wands and get ready for a spellbinding weekend

On Saturday October 20 and Sunday October 21, Movie House Dublin Road in Belfast will be heading back to Hogwarts to bring all eight Harry Potter movies on the big screen in one magical weekend.

On Saturday October 20 the screening times will be 10.45am Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (PG), 1.30pm Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (PG), 4.15pm Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG) and 6:45pm Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire (12A).

And on day two (Sunday October 21) the screenings will be 11.05am Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (12A), 1.35pm Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (12A), 4.20pm Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (12A), 7.00pm Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part 2 (12A),

For further information and to book tickets, log onto www.moviehouse.co.uk.