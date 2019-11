Cairncastle Ulster Scots will celebrate the patron saint of Scotland in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, with a Scottish flavoured event on Wednesday (November 27) at 8.00pm.

Artists appearing are local band The Grouse Beaters, Clover, from Comber, making their debut appearance in Cairncastle and many more.

Everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

Admission is £5.00 and includes tea shortbread/flaked meal biscuits.