Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Larne

There’s a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an event at Curran Park in Larne on Wednesday, February 12.

Mid and East Antrim’s very own Valentine’s Celebration will take place from 1pm to

3pm when those who turn up can learn all about global tradition and culture surrounding February 14.

Enjoy a range of fun activities including arts and crafts, storytelling and archery.

There’s also an opportunity to make your own Valentines card to give to someone special or have a go with a bow and

arrow just like Cupid.

Other workshops on the day will include friendship bracelet making, poetry writing, seed sowing, nest box building and more.

Valentine’s themed refreshments will be available.